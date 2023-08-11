WATCH LIVE

Truck crashes into Cumberland County river; driver missing

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, August 11, 2023 9:41AM
BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash into a Cumberland County waterway led to a rescue early Friday morning.

Police say a dump truck went into the Cohansey River along Bridgeton Fairton Road in Bridgeton, New Jersey at about midnight.

Crews have been searching for the driver, who is feared to be in the water.

As of 5 a.m., there was no sign of that person.

A female passenger in the dump truck survived and is being treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

It is not yet known why the truck ended up in the river.

