FYI Philly

Trunc retail reopens with online store, philanthropic mission

Their motto is "rooted in the cycle of life," and all of their products are handmade and come from the Earth.
NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) -- Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell are partners in business and life. The retired duo co-own Trunc, a retail boutique shop in Northern Liberties.

The motto here is "rooted in the cycle of life," all of their products are handmade, and come from the Earth. You can find everything from local honey-makers, tea-makers, clothing and art, align with their cyclical motto, Philly supporting Philly.

And to do that, the couple are donating 50% of the proceeds to the Colored Girls Museum.
Trunc | Facebook
929 North Second Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Current Hours: Fri-Sun 12pm - 5pm

Colored Girls Museum | Facebook
4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnorthern liberties (philadelphia)fyi phillyfyi shopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
These 3 spots are serving up authentic Hispanic cuisine in MontCo
Celebrate Italian Heritage Month at Da Vinci Fest Live
Drexel grads go green with avocado juice, mission to reduce food waste
Here's how you can help Making Strides raise funds for breast cancer awareness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
'This is not a joke': Philly man spends 63 days on ventilator with COVID-19
WATCH: Our America - the story of Phil and Kirra Clark
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
Show More
Excitement building for first-time voters
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pennsylvania confirms its first positive COVID-19 cat
More TOP STORIES News