Trunc retail reopens with online store, philanthropic mission

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) -- Dorothea Gamble and Dagmar Mitchell are partners in business and life. The retired duo co-own Trunc, a retail boutique shop in Northern Liberties.
The motto here is "rooted in the cycle of life," all of their products are handmade, and come from the Earth. You can find everything from local honey-makers, tea-makers, clothing and art, align with their cyclical motto, Philly supporting Philly.
And to do that, the couple are donating 50% of the proceeds to the Colored Girls Museum.
Trunc | Facebook
929 North Second Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Current Hours: Fri-Sun 12pm - 5pm
Colored Girls Museum | Facebook
4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
