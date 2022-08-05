You can help Ukraine by picking sunflowers in Bucks County

PLUMSTEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Obviously, we could use a lot of peace and joy and love in this world," said Paul Hellerick. "And people just feel joyful being around sunflowers. It gives them a sense of love and peace."

Hellerick and his brother are co-owners of a family farm in its seventh generation. Dating back to 1785, Hellerick Family Farm is forever-protected as farm land.

But one of its most popular traditions, a sunflower-picking festival, started just a few years ago. This year's event runs from August 4th to September 5th with some sunflowers sticking around for autumn activities.

In light of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, this year's festival has a twist.

"We recognize the national flower of Ukraine is the sunflower and we want to do something special to try and help with that situation," said Hellerick. "So, we're donating $2 for every ticket that someone buys to come to the sunflower festival and 10% of the sales of the sunflowers to the Ukrainian Federation of America."

The Ukrainian Federation of America (UFA) is based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and focuses on humanitarian efforts involving refugees and citizens overseas. Its President, Zenia Chernyk, was born in Ukraine and emigrated from the country with her family when she was 2 years old.

"We have been working so hard to supply medications and equipment so they can take care of their wounded that are coming to hospitals by thousands," she said. "It's nonstop work, so we're working every single day, so I'm sure that the owner of this place does not realize how big a deal this is for us. It really is."

Families can enjoy the sunflower festival along with an aerial adventure, obstacle course, and encounters with farm animals. To learn more about Hellerick's Family Farm or the Ukrainian Federation of America, visit their websites.

