Body of unidentified female recovered from Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the Schuylkill River Monday morning.

The body was pulled from the water near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 11 a.m., according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not given any other details at this time.

