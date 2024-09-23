Aramark workers to strike against 3 Philadelphia sports stadiums Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Union Aramark workers are set to strike against all three stadiums at the Philadelphia Sports Complex starting on Monday.

That includes the Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park, and Lincoln Financial Field.

Leaders with Unite Here Local 274-- Philadelphia's food service workers' union -- say picket lines will form before dawn and are expected to grow throughout the day.

Those on the picket lines include cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, concessions workers, cleaners, retail workers, and warehouse workers employed by Aramark.

This comes after Aramark employees from the Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park, and Lincoln Financial Field all voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

Union leaders say workers want family-sustaining wage increases and year-round healthcare benefits from company leaders.

The union also previously said different rules and wage rates are used for each of the three stadiums, despite similar job responsibilities for the same employer.

Strike organizers also noted that this decision was made after Mayor Cherelle Parker struck a deal with the 76ers for a new arena in Center City.

"Before we even talk about building a new arena, we need to make sure that stadium food service jobs are good jobs," Tiffani Davis, an Aramark concessions worker, wrote in a statement.

Despite the strike, union leaders asked fans to continue enjoying events at the Philadelphia Sports Complex but to boycott buying food and drinks from Aramark.

Instead, the union suggested fans could tailgate.