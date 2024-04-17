US Rep. Brendan Boyle issues statement after warrant issued for his brother, Pa. Rep. Kevin Boyle

In the statement, Congressman Brendan Boyle says Kevin Boyle's mental illness "has been a nightmare for our family."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Congressman Brendan Boyle, the brother of Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, issued a statement Tuesday saying his sibling suffers from a "very serious mental health condition."

The statement was issued a day after an arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Boyle for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order.

Kevin Boyle had not yet turned himself in as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the statement, Congressman Brendan Boyle says Kevin's mental illness "has been a nightmare for our family."

"Like any family who has a beloved member with a serious health issue, we are doing the best we can to help him get better," the congressman said.

Brendan Boyle said Kevin started exhibiting symptoms in 2021, but made a full recovery with medical treatment and medication.

For the following two years Kevin Boyle was "completely healthy and exhibited no symptoms whatsoever," Brendan Boyle said.

However, Kevin Boyle's symptoms returned several months ago, Brendan Boyle said, and his brother's mental health has "even further deteriorated."

"It's been painful to watch an intelligent, accomplished person with a big heart decline in such a precipitous way," Brendan Boyle wrote.

The congressman said their family, close friends, and several colleagues have done everything possible to get him to enter into treatment.

"But we have been frustrated by a system that gives little power to the loved ones of an adult with a serious mental health condition," Brendan Boyle wrote.

"Our sole focus now is for Kevin to get the medical treatment he needs and to make a full recovery like he did previously," Brendan Boyle continued. "Our hearts are with Kevin, as well as all families who are suffering because a loved one is afflicted with a mental health illness."

Brendan Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Philadelphia in the United States House of Representatives.

Kevin Boyle, also a Democrat, represents part of the city in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He has served in the Pa. House since 2011.

In 2021, Kevin Boyle was charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order after showing up at his wife's house.

The charges were dropped and Kevin Boyle stated that treatment at a mental health facility helped save his life.

Kevin Boyle also made news earlier this year when a social media video apparently showed him intoxicated at a bar. He is reportedly heard threatening to use his position to close the establishment and refused to leave.

Following the incident, the House took away Kevin Boyle's committee chairmanship and Capitol access.

He said he was "seeking help" after that incident.