Unofficial Mummer's event planned despite city's stay at home request

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Circulating through South Philadelphia neighborhoods, there are fliers reminding people that the city has canceled the upcoming Mummer's New Year's Day parade."There is nothing organized. There is no official parade," said Same Regalbuto, president of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.Regalbuto says they're asking their members to sit this year's tradition out."As a person who has been affected by COVID directly, we urge people to stay home and be safe with their families," he said.Online, a Facebook page with two anonymous hosts declared a Mummer's New Year's Day protest against Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.About 2,800 people have already signed and confirmed they'd attend.The city is urging people to stay home and stay safe."We're just going to go down there, strut and give away free hand sanitizer to everyone," said Michael McGrail.McGrail is not a member of any Mummer's club but intends to pass out safety kits to those who wish to attend Friday's unofficial event."We're going to go ahead one way or the other," he said."It hurts a little bit because we're here, and we usually have a lot of business when they're around here," said Neil Mininger.Meanwhile, some area residents feel this new year will be quieter.Others haven't made up their mind if they'll attend the unofficial festivities."I might. I might not. I'm kind of nervous about it. I don't want to catch it or anything," said Rebecca Nini.