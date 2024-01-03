Upper Darby police chase armed robbery suspects into Center City Philadelphia; 2 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase from Upper Darby, through West Philadelphia and ending in Center City early Wednesday morning.

Upper Darby police said they were in pursuit of a white Dodge Durango in connection to an armed robbery.

ALSO SEE: 2 arrested after Philadelphia police officers chase suspects in stolen car

Police said the two people were arrested around 2:20 a.m. on S. 24th Street and Ranstead. No one was injured but a gun was recovered.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker