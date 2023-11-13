Police release photos of suspects wanted in King of Prussia Mall altercation

According to investigators, there was a struggle, and at one point the man flashed a handgun at security.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for two suspects involved in an altercation at the King of Prussia Mall on Friday night.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. inside the Macy's department store.

Police say a man and woman were observed trying to steal items from the mall when they were approached by two loss prevention agents.

Upper Merion police are searching for these two suspects in connection with an altercation at the King of Prussia Mall.

The man and woman were able to flee the mall with a cell phone that a security guard dropped during the fight.

Police recovered over $600 worth of stolen merchandise.

No shots were fired and no serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.