Police release photos of suspects wanted in King of Prussia Mall altercation

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for two suspects involved in an altercation at the King of Prussia Mall on Friday night.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. inside the Macy's department store.
Police say a man and woman were observed trying to steal items from the mall when they were approached by two loss prevention agents.
According to investigators, there was a struggle, and at one point the man flashed a handgun at security.
The man and woman were able to flee the mall with a cell phone that a security guard dropped during the fight.
Police recovered over $600 worth of stolen merchandise.
No shots were fired and no serious injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.