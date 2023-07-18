Local changemaker gets fellowship to expand work to reduce violence through sports

A Philadelphia nonprofit just won a national fellowship for up-and-coming social change leaders.

We've introduced you to Valencia Peterson in the past, and her grassroots effort to prevent violence in our city.

On Monday, "Coach V" is getting a boost that will really make a difference in her outreach.

Peterson founded Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention, or ODAAP, back in 2014. Her nonprofit seeks to prevent all forms of violence by using sports as a vehicle for change.

"Coach V" refers to her work as "one of Philly's best-kept secrets."

Right now, she's running a summer camp in Chester County, where young men can let down their guards down and know they're in a safe place.

"I'm seeing aggression right now that is unharnessed," Peterson explains. "Working with these players, I'm seeing little red flags and yellow flags. Through ODAAP, I get a chance to give them tools to curb that. I get a chance to have a personal one-on-one with them and say, 'Hey, what's going on?' It's a very deep process."

The Fund for New Leadership's fellowship is $225,000 over the next three years, money that Peterson will use to expand.

"With these funds, we'll be able to hire a couple of people," she says, "and we'll be able to reach a few more schools than we have in the past. This is an exciting thing for us. I'm very thankful."

For Peterson, this is personal.

When she was a young girl, her father killed her mother.

As part of her mission, Peterson also works with young women in a group called "ICU" (Intentionally Caring and United), so they know their value.