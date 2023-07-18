WATCH LIVE

Local changemaker gets fellowship to expand work to reduce violence through sports

Valencia Peterson founded Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention, or ODAAP, back in 2014.

ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 12:29AM
Local changemaker gets fellowship to expand work to reduce violence
A Philadelphia nonprofit just won a national fellowship for up-and-coming social change leaders.

We've introduced you to Valencia Peterson in the past, and her grassroots effort to prevent violence in our city.

On Monday, "Coach V" is getting a boost that will really make a difference in her outreach.

Peterson founded Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention, or ODAAP, back in 2014. Her nonprofit seeks to prevent all forms of violence by using sports as a vehicle for change.

"Coach V" refers to her work as "one of Philly's best-kept secrets."

Right now, she's running a summer camp in Chester County, where young men can let down their guards down and know they're in a safe place.

"I'm seeing aggression right now that is unharnessed," Peterson explains. "Working with these players, I'm seeing little red flags and yellow flags. Through ODAAP, I get a chance to give them tools to curb that. I get a chance to have a personal one-on-one with them and say, 'Hey, what's going on?' It's a very deep process."

The Fund for New Leadership's fellowship is $225,000 over the next three years, money that Peterson will use to expand.

"With these funds, we'll be able to hire a couple of people," she says, "and we'll be able to reach a few more schools than we have in the past. This is an exciting thing for us. I'm very thankful."

For Peterson, this is personal.

When she was a young girl, her father killed her mother.

As part of her mission, Peterson also works with young women in a group called "ICU" (Intentionally Caring and United), so they know their value.

