Head Start Shoes, The Pink Lapel on a mission to get you ready for Valentine's Day

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're dressing to impress or like to give a special gift, Head Start Shoes can help you get off on the right foot.

The husband-and-wife owners specialize in luxury Italian-imported footwear. Whether boots, shoes, sandals or sneakers, the emphasis is on quality.

George Patti opened the Rittenhouse Square store in 1978 and met his wife, Cheryl, in 1982.

In non-pandemic times, they travel twice a year to Italy to see and feel the shoes from their small factory vendors. George was actually born in Italy and is proficient in Italian.

Cheryl is the fashion maven. She says comfort is trending in today's work-from-home culture, but a little bit of style, too, people still want to feel pretty.

Head Start Shoes | Facebook | Instagram
126 South 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Pink Lapel is hand-crafted accessories by married couple April and James Burks.

For Valentine's, they're launching a "Galentine's Day" campaign, with a Philly twist. The small business is teaming up with another local maker called Devereaux Printing and creating Valentine's Day cards using Philly slang. One reads, "You're my favorite jawn." You can also send a custom message, along with a gift and a few extra goodies, confetti and limited-edition Valentine's Day stickers.

The former Best of Philly winners run the operation out of their home studio.

April is in charge of the sewing, partner James assists in operations. It all started in 2014, when April made her husband a bow-tie for a special event. One of her biggest sellers is her tie-less Velvet Turban, the perfect zoom accessory.

The Pink Lapel | Instagram

Online Shop Only
Galentine's Day Campaign
