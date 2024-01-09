Vandalism spree in Northern Liberties leaves 13 cars damaged, residents frustrated

Many people who spoke with Action News say nothing was stolen from their vehicles, which makes the ordeal more frustrating.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen cars were vandalized over the weekend in Philadelphia, and the aftermath was visible on the streets.

Those walking down Front Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood could see shattered glass all along the sidewalks and car windows are covered in plastic.

"This is crazy," one resident commented.

People in Northern Liberties woke up on Saturday stunned to see 13 cars had been vandalized.

One by one, each parked car had its passenger side window smashed. The trail of destruction stretched to the end of the 1000 block of North Front Street.

Sadly, many say this incident isn't too surprising.

"I have seen windows smashed in before, not that methodically so that was surprising, but just another day," said Natalie Abulhawa from Northern Liberties.

"It's happened several times. I just walk out to my car and it's smashed in. Mostly when I'm leaving for work so I'll just drive down 76 with my window smashed, go to work, and then I got a guy on speed dial now that will just fix the car for me," added Olivia Innamorato from Northern Liberties.

Philadelphia police are currently investigating this vandalism spree, which has left many with costly repair bills.

One car owner told Action News that his vehicle's window costs him $400 to replace. Because this isn't the first time this has happened, he's parking outside of the city.

"I don't recommend parking your car here," he said.

Last year, a woman found her car completely stripped and left a block away from her home in Fishtown.

"I went to go out to my car, it was on milk crates. The window was broken and all the wheels were gone," said Catherine Schmidt from Fishtown. "I rent a parking spot now so that doesn't happen again."

Many people who spoke with Action News say nothing was stolen from their vehicles, which makes the ordeal even more frustrating.

They say it feels like the vandals are smashing windows for fun.

"I just don't feel like there's any help so I just go and get it fixed," one resident said.

Police say they're stepping up patrols under the bridge on Front Street, but are also encouraging people to park in well-lit areas where cameras are present.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the police.