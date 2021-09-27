Delivery Guys helps minority-owned restaurants get orders out fast, friendly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Food delivery orders increased dramatically during the pandemic.
A local delivery driver took a chance on starting his own service but chose to focus specifically on the minority-owned restaurant communities of North and West Philadelphia.
Victor Tejada developed a more individualized, customer experience-oriented service with his new Delivery Guys brand. The app helps small business owners keep more profit, and employs drivers in the communities where they live.
