Delivery Guys helps minority-owned restaurants get orders out fast, friendly

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Food delivery orders increased dramatically during the pandemic.

A local delivery driver took a chance on starting his own service but chose to focus specifically on the minority-owned restaurant communities of North and West Philadelphia.

Victor Tejada developed a more individualized, customer experience-oriented service with his new Delivery Guys brand. The app helps small business owners keep more profit, and employs drivers in the communities where they live.

Delivery Guys | Instagram | Facebook

215-234-1120
