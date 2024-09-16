Nick Foles to be honored at Eagles' 1st home game Monday against Atlanta Falcons

The Birds are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the teams face off at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

The Birds are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the teams face off at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

The Birds are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the teams face off at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

The Birds are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the teams face off at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans are as excited as ever ahead of the team's first home game in Philadelphia on Monday.

The Birds are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the teams face off at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

In the city, fans were ready Sunday night for and celebrating at Chickie's and Pete's.

One couple flew up from Florida to watch their favorite team get another win.

"We come every year for the home opener. This is a tradition for us," said Maribel Grajales from Delray Beach, Florida.

After their victory in Brazil, Eagles fans are ready for a big win in their home state.

Before kick-off, the team is set to honor Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, since he is set to retire as an Eagle after his 11-year NFL career. He'll even serve as honorary captain for the game.

And to add even more excitement to an already thrilling match-up, Jason Kelce and the ESPN crew are expected to be broadcasting at Xfinity Live! ahead of the game.