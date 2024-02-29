Longtime Philadelphia Chinatown restaurant wins James Beard Award for 'America's Classics'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The James Beard Awards have yet to be officially announced but a longtime Chinatown restaurant in Philadelphia is celebrating after winning the foundation's annual "America's Classics" award.

"Vietnam Restaurant" on 11th Street, between Race and Vine, won for the Mid-Atlantic region.

It's currently owned by Benny Lai, whose parents opened it in 1984.

Benny's son is the general manager and tells us the family atmosphere is a huge part of what makes the restaurant special.

The award honors locally owned restaurants that serve quality food, have timeless appeal and reflect the character of their communities.