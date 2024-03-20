Massive fire destroys Village of Neshaminy Falls clubhouse in Montgomery Township, Pa.

The fire broke out at the clubhouse in the Village of Neshaminy Falls development around 5:45 a.m.

MONTGOMERY TWP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A massive fire in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania destroyed a residential community's clubhouse Wednesday morning.

Residents say it was the hub of their community. Now, that the clubhouse is burned down and many living in the community are beside themselves.

"It's a shocker," said resident Wade Hoover. "It's hard to put into words."

Chopper 6 was over the blaze is the 100 block of Stump Road.

"I could hear the fire trucks earlier," added fellow resident Pam Sands. "You could see the flames. The whole building is gone it's really sad."

Village of Neshaminy Falls is a 55+ community, and Action News has been told the club house was used as a voting location and office space.

"There's a lot of seniors that go there and just socialize that's the social part of the development," said Debbie Moyer.

"Like bingo," Sands added. "I think we get 100 people for that at night."

"A lot of people go in there during the week and the weekend to play cards," Hoover said. "The pool, the rec center -- they had a gym in there. It's just really devastating."

Residents say they moved into this community to socialize with others. But now, with the clubhouse destroyed they will have to find a new way to see their neighbors.

"Everybody waves to one another and is friendly, helping one another out," Hoover said. "Hopefully, we can pull together to build a new one. It's sad in this tightly knit community with over 900 units here."

Multiple roads were blocked off during the morning but has since been reopened.

There have been no reports of injuries. Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.