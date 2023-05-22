4 dead, at least 18 injured during violent weekend in Philadelphia

"It's senseless killings, every single day by young people. It just doesn't make any sense," says one Philly resident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people died and at least 18 people were wounded in shootings across Philadelphia over the weekend.

The city's most recent homicide began as a double shooting and ended in a barricade situation with a possible suspect surrendering in the Kensington neighborhood of the city.

In that incident, police say a 20-year-old was shot and killed.

That shooting is one of six that took place since Saturday night, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a woman was shot four times in the back on East Thayer Street.

Police say the 28-year-old was taken to Temple University by private vehicle with serious injuries.

About 30 minutes later, three people were shot on West Fisher Avenue.

In that incident, police say a 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both shot during a robbery.

A 17-year-old suspect was also shot and injured during the shootout.

He was hospitalized and charges against him are pending, officials say.

Hours later, on Germantown Avenue and Pike Street, a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.

Philadelphia police say the motive is unknown, and no scene was found. The victim was brought to Temple Hospital by private vehicle.

Then, a 16-year-old was shot in both legs in the Oxford Circle neighborhood, police said.

Details of what led up to that shooting are unknown.

A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital by police after being shot in the arm on the 500 block of West Indiana Street.

There were no weapons recorded or arrests in this case.

Finally, a 37-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head twice. The shooting was reported on the 6400 block of Farnsworth Street.

He was taken to Nazareth Hospital and placed in critical condition.

People caught in the middle and impacted by this violence, like Philadelphia resident Antonio Patterson, say they are praying something will change.

"It's senseless killings, every single day by young people. It just doesn't make any sense," he said.