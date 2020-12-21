Bucks County brings the holiday spirit with lights and shopping

BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) -- Bucks County is 622-square miles of open country and small towns. There are brewery trails, vineyards and distilleries.Peddler's Village is a collection of small businesses, with-42 acres, more than 65 shops and seven restaurants on the property.It is decked-out for the holidays with Christmas trees, lights and a caroling Santa. Peddler's has regulations in place for the pandemic, including limits on the number of guests in shops and masks are required inside and outside.They also offer a virtual village with about half the shops offering online options.100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938