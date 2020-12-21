FYI Philly

Bucks County brings the holiday spirit with lights and shopping

There's also virtual shopping and COVID-19 protocols in place.
By Timothy Walton
BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) -- Bucks County is 622-square miles of open country and small towns. There are brewery trails, vineyards and distilleries.

Peddler's Village is a collection of small businesses, with-42 acres, more than 65 shops and seven restaurants on the property.

It is decked-out for the holidays with Christmas trees, lights and a caroling Santa. Peddler's has regulations in place for the pandemic, including limits on the number of guests in shops and masks are required inside and outside.

They also offer a virtual village with about half the shops offering online options.



Visit Bucks County | Facebook | Instagram
Peddler's Village | Facebook | Instagram
100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbucks countyfyi holidays6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Hatfield Holiday Sausage Star's Recipe
Dilworth Plaza transformed into a winter wonderland with skating rink, snack cabin
Here is what Chestnut Hill is offering for the holidays
Things to do in Kennett Square for the holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus variants cause for concern?
Show More
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly today, rain and wind for Christmas Eve
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Excitement, cheer fill Norristown school during annual gift lottery
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
More TOP STORIES News