FYI Philly

Chef Jose Garces reopens Volver with new menu, opportunity for young chefs

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Chef Garces reopens Volver with new menu, opportunities for chefs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Jose Garces has reopened Volver Restaurant inside the Kimmel Center, with a new menu, some added culinary flare, and a huge opportunity for up-and-coming chefs.

His chef-in-residence program will highlight a new chef every 6-8 weeks.

The guest chef will create dishes on the menu to be prepared by the culinary team at Volver. Diners will have the choice of experiencing the Iron Chef's dishes or supporting the chef-in-residence.

The chefs were chosen by the Garces Foundation. The hope is to support these young chefs who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Guests who eat at Volver can donate to the chefs-in-residence and the Garces Foundation will match every donation. The goal is to provide a financial platform for these young culinary creators to move forward in their careers.

Volver | Facebook | Instagram
300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillycelebrity chef
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Commonweal is a new art gallery for the common good
Find the perfect Hanukkah gift at the Jewish American History store
Milanj Diamonds' Black Friday sales will put a sparkle in your eye
Shop local on Haddon Ave in Collingswood for seasonal gift-giving 
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News