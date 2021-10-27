Wah Gwan Seasonings helps home cooks spice up their grill skill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wah Gwan Seasonings is a new line of luxury spices from personal chef and certified nutrition coach, Chef Marcus Anthony.The name "Wha Gwan" comes from his native Jamaican pronunciation of "what's going on", and the line includes blends of seasonings and salts developed by this self-taught chef.Originally a steamfitter from New York, Chef Anthony developed his passion for cooking over the years.When he and his wife, Rose, recently relocated to New Hope, they decided to start the company -- first with a series of culinary videos, then with the line of spices.The videos and the products available are all online, and ready to help the at-home chefs take their cooking game to the next level.