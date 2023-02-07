Tractor-trailer collides with sedan in Warminster, driver in critical condition

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the sedan severely mangled.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver had to be rescued after a collision on the Bucks-Montgomery county line.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of West County Line Road in Warminster.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the sedan severely mangled.

Action News is told the driver of the sedan had to be rescued from the wreck.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash shut down County Line Road in both directions.