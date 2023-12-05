  • Watch Now

Burglar steals more than $10K worth of jewelry from Bucks County store in 40 second heist

The thief took several pieces of jewelry, which has initially been valued at over $10,000

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 3:59PM
WARRINGTON TWP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Warrington Township jewelry store during an early morning burglary Tuesday.

Police responded to Henry's Rock & Gem, Inc. in the 1400 block of Easton Road just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglar alarm.

When police arrived, they discovered the store had been burglarized.

Through their investigation, police said a person, who was dressed in all black and wearing gloves and a surgical mask, broke a window to get into the business.

CrimeWatch

The person was in and out of the business within 40 seconds and left out a rear door, according to police.

The thief took several pieces of jewelry, which has initially been valued at over $10,000.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Warrington Police Department at 215-343-3311 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

