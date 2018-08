Sweepstakes

This weekend on FYI Philly....It's the last gasp of summer. We sample some new dining options and refreshing finishers, explore some secret gardens and find some fun down the shore and a fun new way to get fit. Plus where you can see a billion dollars!FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather as much as you can so Jeannette Reyes rounds up some restaurants with little secret gardens.1617 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148215-271-82991521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-546-1521614 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-625-3700701 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-930-8538Looking for new restaurants to try? There are new places popping up in the city and the suburbs.106 W Gay Street, West Chester, PA 193804751 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 190731213 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 191072121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103When the weather is hot, you want something cool. Here are some restaurants with refreshing desserts to finish your meal.161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-419-75371525 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-330-28001537 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-550-5000Summer trips down the shore can be a great escape from the reality of life. Or, in Ocean City, you can enter into a world of virtual reality.1078 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226609-938-6029Mixologist to the stars Colin Asare Appiah shows you how to make two D'uss'e cocktails VIPs and celebs will enjoy during Jay-Z and Beyonce's OTR II tour. .The 13th (Honoring Jay-Z's 13th Studio Album - 4:44) | D'uss'e lemonadeThere's a new spot in Chestnut Hill where you can disguise your exercise by busting a move.98 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118215-242-3324We visit a local ice cream shop where everything is homemade and the chef is self-taught.19 E Hinckley Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078484-494-0019Philadelphia Magazine is putting a new twist on your favorite dishes. It's the first ever Philly's Classic Cook-Off and the city's most iconic foods are getting reinvented.Thursday, August 23rd, 5:30-8pm1001 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some family-friendly recipes perfect for back to school time.Musikfest is in full swing with nearly 400 artists from around the world. Melissa hits the road to see how much there is to see, hear and do.Aug. 3-12101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015610-332-1300The Mann Center has another two months left in its summer season and it's a jam packed concert schedule with everything from rock to R & B to reggae to country.5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131215-546-79001101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107This week's Shelter Me focuses on a program that connects veterans with adoptable service dogs.25B Church Street, Mount Holly, N.J.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.