Wawa launches 'SchwarberFest' hoagie promotion as Schwarber launches historic home run

During the limited-time promotion, Wawa Rewards Members can get $5 Shortis and $6 Classics.

Wawa has launched "SchwarberFest" in celebration of the Phillies outfielder.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Move aside HoagieFest!

Wawa has launched "SchwarberFest" in celebration of the Phillies outfielder.

Kyle Schwarber hit an incredible 20 home runs over the summer during Wawa's traditional HoagieFest, hitting 46 overall to take the National League crown.

"As Philadelphia made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, some fans and outlets on social media asked why Wawa couldn't host a special return of the Hoagiefest promotion in honor of this performance and the team's success," Wawa said in a press release.

"So, just as Kyle and the team are giving it their all to bring home a championship to Philadelphia, Wawa is thrilled to introduce 'SchwarberFest' and hopes fans keep dancing on their own couches and in the ballpark this week!"

Before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night, Wawa announced it was bringing back the promotion for a little good luck.

It seemed to work.

Schwarber hit a 488-foot home run in the sixth inning. It had an exit velocity of 119.7 mph and was the first to reach the right field upper deck at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. It was the farthest in his career and the farthest at Petco in the Statcast Era and gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

During the limited-time "SchwarberFest," Wawa Rewards Members can get $5 Shortis and $6 Classics.

You will need to use the Wawa app to get the discounted price.

"SchwarberFest" also gives back to the community and supports hunger relief with Philabundance.