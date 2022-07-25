fire

Hazmat crews respond to fire at chemical company in Wayne, Chester County

Johnson Matthey is an industrial chemical manufacturer.
WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews responded to a fire at a business in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The flames broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Monday inside the Johnson Matthey site on the 400 block of Devon Park Drive in Wayne.


Hazmat crews responded as a precaution as firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

The fire was contained to a liquid metal room. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.


Johnson Matthey also has a location in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

