Hazmat crews respond to fire at chemical company in Wayne, Chester County

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews responded to a fire at a business in Chester County, Pennsylvania.The flames broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Monday inside the Johnson Matthey site on the 400 block of Devon Park Drive in Wayne.Johnson Matthey is an industrial chemical manufacturer.Hazmat crews responded as a precaution as firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.The fire was contained to a liquid metal room. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Johnson Matthey also has a location in West Chester, Pennsylvania.