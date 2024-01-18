LIST: Pennsylvania communities declare snow emergencies ahead of Friday's storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across Pennsylvania have announced snow emergencies and closures due to a winter storm on Friday that could drop 2 to 4+ inches of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4 a.m. Friday for a large part of the viewing area and lasts through 10 p.m. Friday.

Below is the list of snow emergencies in Pennsylvania:



Downingtown: A Snow Emergency has been declared for Downingtown Borough starting on Thursday, January 18 at 9 p.m. An update will be sent out when the Snow Emergency has been lifted.

Falls Twp.: Falls Township has declared a Snow Emergency for 6 a.m. 1-19-24 and will expire on 6 a.m. 1-20-24. All vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. must be moved off all township streets and onto your property to allow the road crew and emergency services access down all streets.

Hilltown Twp.: A snow emergency has been declared for Hilltown Township. It is effective from January 19, 2024, at 6 a.m. until January 20 at midnight. Residents are asked to clear the streets in front of your property so that the plow trucks can clear the snow.

Narberth Twp.: The Borough has declared a Snow Alert effective for 7:00 am on Friday, January 19, 2024, until further notice. A snow alert means that all vehicles parked on those streets where signage indicates no parking during a snow alert are required, by law, to be moved elsewhere in order to allow snow plowing of the road surface.

Newtown Twp.: Township officials issued a snow emergency effective 6 a.m. on Friday, January 19 to 12 a.m. Saturday, January 20. Under this emergency, "It shall be unlawful to park, or to allow to be parked, any motor vehicle on any road or street within the Township following deposit or accumulation of ice or snow of one (1) inch or greater, in depth, until the snow has been completely plowed for the full width of the cartway."

North Wales Borough: Effective 12 a.m. Friday, January 19 until further notice - a 'Snow Emergency' is declared for the Borough of North Wales. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed. The riding of bicycles is banned within the Borough during this snow emergency. This will protect both bicyclists and drivers.

Royersford: A Snow Emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, January 19 and last until further notice. This is subject to change depending on the track of the incoming weather. Please move vehicles in preparations for snow removal.

Towamencin Twp.: A snow emergency will be in effect from 7 a.m. Friday, January 19, until 12 p.m. Saturday, January 20.

Upper Southampton Twp.: Upper Southampton Township has declared a Snow Emergency from 7 p.m. January 18 until 8 a.m. January 20. During this Snow Emergency, it shall be unlawful at any time during for any person to park a motor vehicle or to allow that vehicle to remain anywhere on any snow emergency route (any township street). Failure to remove vehicles may result in fines and or towing of vehicles.

Warrington Twp.: The snow emergency starts at 6 a.m. on Friday, January 19 and ends at 12 a.m. on Saturday, January 20. The snow emergency declaration requires vehicles to be removed from roadways to assist public works in clearing our streets of snow and ice.

West Norriton Twp.: A Snow Emergency will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday, January 19 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 20. This is subject to change depending on the track of the incoming weather.