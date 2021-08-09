FYI Philly

Welcome to the Avenue brings authentic Caribbean flavors to Pottstown

By Bethany Owings
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A vibrant Caribbean restaurant with homemade cuisine, from sauces to desserts, is the American dream come true for Kwane Haywod and Akiai Worthington, the husband-and-wife team behind Welcome to the Avenue.

Think jerk chicken, oxtail, curry chicken, seafood run down, fried whole red snapper and a whole host of sides.

The dishes are inspired by Haywod 's mother and grandmother, as his family is from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also traveled the islands in his youth as a professional soccer player.

Haywod puts a twist on whatever he's cooking and nearly everything is made from scratch. There are different homemade soups every day and Caribbean drinks, too, such as Mango Passion and Hibiscus Punch.

The banana chocolate bread pudding is just one of their desserts made with homemade caramel.

Haywod is also bottling up his homemade sauces to sell and hopes to have them on shelves at Wegman's by December.

Welcome to the Avenue | Facebook | Instagram
107 East High Street, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19464
Also available for events and catering
Report a correction or typo
