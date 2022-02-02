assault

West Chester police investigate New Year's Day assault caught on surveillance video

Video shows punches being thrown during the assault.
West Chester police search for assault suspects

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania have released video of a brutal beating on New Year's Day in hopes of identifying the suspects.

The incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 1 in the 100 block of West Market Street.

Police released surveillance video of the beating on Tuesday.

Video shows punches being thrown during the assault. A different angle shows a group of people walking by the camera's view.

Authorities say one victim had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police are hoping that someone recognizes the suspects.

Anyone with information should call the West Chester Borough Police Department at (610) 696-2700.

