9 people injured in 2 separate crashes involving stolen cars in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two stolen cars were involved in two separate crashes in West Chester, Chester County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crashes happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Gay Street. A total of nine people were injured in the two crashes.

The first crash occurred near the intersection of East Gay Street and North Matlock Street. Police said the stolen car struck a light, along with other objects, before stopping.

The people inside the car were all taken to an area hospital by EMS, police said.

The second crash happened near West Gay Street and North Darlington Street.

Police said the stolen car hit numerous other vehicles before coming to a stop.

The people inside that car were also taken to an area hospital.

The severity of the victim's injuries is not yet known and the two crashes are under investigation.