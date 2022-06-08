fire

Firefighters battle multi-alarm apartment fire for several hours in West Philly

The fire reached three alarms and spread to the roof of the building.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took firefighters over three hours to get a multi-alarm apartment fire under control in West Philadelphia.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at North 60th and Market streets.

Arriving crews found flames coming from the upper floors of the three-story apartment building, which is believed to have been unoccupied.

The blaze was placed under control shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

