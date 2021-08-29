homicide

Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street

Police say the victim was found in the street unresponsive.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for the person who fired 19 shots along a West Philadelphia Street, killing a man.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 3700 block of Aspen Street.

Police say the victim was found in the street unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators are trying to piece together a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiafatal shootinghomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
Father shot to death on TX freeway; boys steer SUV to safety
2 men arrested in murder of 22-year-old from Chester County: Officials
At least 11 shot, 5 dead in violent Philly weekend
TOP STORIES
Family identifies 7-year-old killed after shooting at football game
US attack in Kabul hits suspected suicide bomber
Delco man seeks asylum for family members trapped in Afghanistan
4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Philadelphia
Former child actor found dead near college campus
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Show More
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
Bodycam video shows LAPD use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorms, Humid
Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional 2022 pick
More TOP STORIES News