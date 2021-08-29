Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for the person who fired 19 shots along a West Philadelphia Street, killing a man.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 3700 block of Aspen Street.
Police say the victim was found in the street unresponsive.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators are trying to piece together a motive.
