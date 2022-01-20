fatal crash

2 killed in South Jersey crash involving fire truck identified

The crash involved a fire truck and a civilian vehicle.
By and Jillian Mele
2 dead, 3 firefighters injured in crash on White Horse Pike

MAGNOLIA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The two people killed in a Wednesday crash in South Jersey have been identified as a man and a woman from Pine Hill.

According to Camden County officials, the crash happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the White Horse Pike and Warwick Road in Magnolia.

The crash involved a fire truck with the Lawnside Fire Company and a civilian vehicle. Officials said the truck was responding to an emergency when the crash happened.

The two people inside the car were killed. They have since been identified as John Bishop, 68, and Marie Endicott, 75, of Pine Hill.

The three firefighters were taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital with minor injuries.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office sent a crash team to the site to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

