18-year-old woman hit, killed by driver in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say an 18-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a driver while attempting to cross the road in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday.It happened around 3:22 p.m. when the 47-year-old driver of a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe hit the 18-year-old victim at the intersection of Silverside Road.The victim was within the crosswalk when the accident occurred, according to investigators.The teen was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. She has not been identified.The driver was not injured and did remain at the scene after the crash.It's still unclear if any charges are being filed.