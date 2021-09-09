shooting

Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition

Man, 47, shot multiple times in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Van Buren Street.

Police responded to gunshots and found the victim at the scene.

He had been shot at least twice in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect and investigating what led to the shooting.

