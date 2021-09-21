fire

Wilmington rowhome fire traps residents inside, injures firefighter

Neighbors say officers were urging an upstairs resident to break a window and try to jump.
By
Firefighters respond to rowhome fire with residents inside

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Residents were trapped inside when a fire broke out inside a rowhome in Wilmington, Delaware early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials have not confirmed the conditions of the residents.

The call for the fire came in at 12:14 a.m. on the 1100 block of Clifford Brown Walk.

Police officers arrived on scene first.

Neighbors described how officers were urging an upstairs resident to break a window and try to jump.

"He was at the front window, he busted out trying to get out. When the window was cut, black smoke came out from behind him, kind of knocked him back in," neighbor Tara Lewis said.

Firefighters were there soon after.



First responders were met with heavy flames.

Firefighters tried to make rescues. They erected ladders to the second floor, where they believed people were trapped.

It's unclear if firefighters were able to make any rescues. No further information has been released on the residents.

One firefighter suffered a back injury fighting the fire.

Neighboring homes sustained smoke and water damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

