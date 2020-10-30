Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Rite Aid in Lansdale, Pa.

lottery

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3-million was sold at a Rite Aid in Montgomery County.

The "$3 Million Limited" ticket was sold at the West Main Street store in Lansdale, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday.

The Rite Aid will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"$3 Million Limited" is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

This is the latest instant millionaire in the Philadelphia area this year.

In February, a "$3 Million Cash Game" scratch-off ticket worth $3-milllion was sold at the Wawa at 8220 W. Bartram Avenue.
Hours later, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a "$3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club" scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in Langhorne, Bucks County.
Last week, a scratch-off ticket worth $1-million was sold at Giant supermarket in Quakertown, Bucks County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year form the game's end-sale date.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
