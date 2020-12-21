Winter in Wilmington lights up the city for the holidays

WILMINGTON (WPVI) -- The Grand Wilmington has found innovative ways to bring the performances they are known for to the public during the pandemic.
This winter they have created a drive-through light spectacular in the parking lot along the Wilmington waterfront.
Winter in Wilmington is a ticketed event meant to create a safe way for families to enjoy the lights. This is the first year for the display that will run through January 3.
Winter in Wilmington presented by The Grand | Facebook | Instagram
Riverfront Commuter Parking Lot
