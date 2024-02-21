Police in Bucks County investigating after parents caught on video fighting at youth hockey game

WARWICK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a group of parents were caught on video brawling at a youth hockey game.

It happened Sunday at Revolution Ice Gardens in Warwick.

Video from inside the facility is now at the center of a police investigation.

You can't quite see the fight on the video, but you can certainly hear the commotion with people shouting expletives.

Warwick Police Chief Mark Goldberg said by the time his officers arrived, along with backup support from neighboring Warminster police, everyone involved had already left the area.

"We started trying to collect information and, at this point, we are conducting an investigation if we can identify people, and establish crimes were committed, they will be charged," he said.

According to the police report, this fight involved a handful of parents and included a man placing a woman in a headlock.

Authorities said at this point it remains unclear which organizations these people were with.

"They often have tournaments at the facility," Goldberg said. "Sometimes they come from greater distances than others. Other times it's the local high schools that play there. So, it could be either. I don't have that information."

Action News spoke with people who live and work in that part of Bucks County who say it's heartbreaking to think that this kind of behavior is often passed down to the next generation.

"You look at the kids and you see what the parents are going to be like, more or less. If the kids are a little out of control, the parents are probably going to be a little out of control," said Ed Boron of Warminster.

"I've been to different soccer matches with all of my grandkids and yeah, the parents go insane. You just have to shake your head. You're not teaching them anything," said John Wagner, who is also from Warminster.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Warwick police.