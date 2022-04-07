shooting

13-year-old dies days after being shot inside vehicle in West Philadelphia

The teenager was taken off life support on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old male who was shot several times inside of an SUV parked in West Philadelphia earlier this week has died, Action News has learned.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street.

Police say the 13-year-old was sitting in the passenger's seat of an Acura SUV. He appeared to be by himself with the windows up when a gunman fired more than a dozen shots.

Police believe he was targeted.

"So it seems like the shooter comes up westbound on Hoopes (Street) and fires as many as 16 shots, striking the vehicle on the hood, in the windshield and along the side of the car," said Captain John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The victim was shot in the head, chest and arm.

His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

