Armed robbery suspects flee with cash registers from Northeast Philly 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three armed robbers ran off with multiple cash registers from a 7-Eleven in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.It happened at the convenience store on the 1400 block of Cottman Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.Police say the masks suspects entered the store armed with guns.Each fled carrying cash registers, according to authorities.Police are checking surveillance cameras for information that might lead them to the suspects.No one in the store was injured.