armed robbery

Armed robbery suspects flee with cash registers from Northeast Philly 7-Eleven

Each suspect fled carrying cash registers, according to authorities.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects steal cash registers from NE Philly 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three armed robbers ran off with multiple cash registers from a 7-Eleven in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at the convenience store on the 1400 block of Cottman Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the masks suspects entered the store armed with guns.

Each fled carrying cash registers, according to authorities.

Police are checking surveillance cameras for information that might lead them to the suspects.

No one in the store was injured.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiatheft7 elevenarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Several toddlers exposed to pepper spray during armed daycare robbery
Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside Philly store
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
Police investigate gas station carjacking at gunpoint in Germantown
TOP STORIES
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Shootout at Philly shopping center injures security guard, teenager
Man dead, woman injured after being shot inside car
Tow company owned by fmr. state senator accused of overcharging
Norristown man severely beaten after leaving Philadelphia bar
Dog leaps out window to escape Berks County house fire
Bear spotted in Bucks County leaves residents on edge
Show More
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
WWE star helps Delco man, nephews see AEW show after brother's death
Bouncer wanted for punching man outside Philly bar
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Carli Lloyd rejoins NJ/NY Gotham FC as minority owner
More TOP STORIES News