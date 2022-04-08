pedestrian struck

Man, 78, in critical condition after being struck by car on Broad Street

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 78-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at 68th and Broad streets.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center for critical injuries. He was undergoing surgery.

Authorities have not released any further details concerning the crash at this time.

