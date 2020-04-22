At Home With Adam - A Fun Family Photo Wall

Yup, I love to spend time in the kitchen and gardens, but I also love to dabble in home décor too.
Believe me, I am FAR from a pro and I can't claim to know what furniture should go where, but finding a wall to hang family photos is super simple.
When you walk into a home, it should scream LOVE the minute you open the door. One way of showcasing this is with family photos. If not near a door you frequently use, look for a room you tend to see each day.
We recently had our mud and laundry room gutted and rebuilt. It had not been touched in 36 years and needed a makeover. After the construction was finished, it was time for the personal touches. There is only one wall to highlight, a very long wall, with a small space above wainscoting to fill. This wall immediately grabs your attention when you open the door, so it had to create the statement of love. It did not take me long to figure out what I wanted.
I wanted three 8x10 photos equally spaced apart from one another. I wanted black and white frames (black frame and large white matte) and black and white pictures.
In a room with gray walls, charcoal colored floors, white cabinets, and black hardware/appliances, I thought color pictures would not pop. The black and white photos are timeless, classy, and eye catching.
As for the photos, I took them all in the yard. I wanted them personal and fun. I also thought about the room I wanted to highlight and how the photos would fit in that space. I had the kids hold jackets, put on shoes, run with a scarf. For the family picture, we got in pajamas, pulled out the laundry baskets, grabbed dirty clothes, and threw them in the air.
The shoots were far from professional, but our cell phone cameras did a great job.
It is all about having fun and capturing that "real" moment.
TIPS FOR THIS PROJECT:
