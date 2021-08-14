community

Local advocate reaches at-risk youth through the game of chess in West Philadelphia

Rakeem Jeter says he likes to take a different approach to engage his West Philadelphia community.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Local advocate reaches at-risk youth through the game of chess

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In West Philadelphia, Rakeem Jeter, who goes by 'Rock,' is using the game of chess to reach at-risk teens at the corner of 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue at Clark Park.

"I engage the community as they walk past, 'Hey, what's up? Want to know how to play chess?'" said Jeter. "As we're playing, we can talk about life."

Jeter says he likes to take a different approach to engage his West Philadelphia community, that's riddled with crime and a climbing murder rate.

RELATED: Germantown man marching to DC to stop Philadelphia's gun violence

"In this fight that we're fighting, there are many different ways to be attacked, and one way is the mentality," he said. "People are moving without thinking or without thinking about the consequences or repercussions."

Jeter is familiar with the city's youth facilities and even served prison time himself.

"It is personal for me because It's about the foresight to see what comes with the actions they're doing," he said.

While everyone that walks by doesn't always want to play, Jeter says the seat across is rarely empty.

ALSO RELATED: Free Philadelphia basketball camp aims to inspire youth on and off the court

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiachessgun violencecommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
Philadelphia's tourism industry reacts to new mask mandate
1,800-square-foot 'Jersey Fresh' mural dedicated in South Jersey
5-year-old who loves Philly SWAT team gets big birthday surprise
TOP STORIES
CDC panel votes to recommend booster shot for immunocompromised
Police investigate shooting outside bowling alley in Haverford Twp.
3 former Philly cops charged with perjury in case of exonerated man
Philly mandates vaccine for colleges, health care; updates mask rules
Officials investigate multiple claims of stolen checks in Horsham
Wedding ring lost and found at the Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: Scattered storms tonight, brutal heat coming to an end
Show More
Phillies, Penn Medicine host vaccine clinic in South Philly
Mother dies after hit-and-run driver strikes her, 3-year-old son
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
Local little league team punches ticket to Williamsport, Pa.
Lightning strike at NYC beach leaves 13-year-old dead, 6 injured
More TOP STORIES News