Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Atlantic City.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound US-40 near the Atlantic City Expressway.

Police tell Action News the pedestrian was on the highway when the crash occurred.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the pedestrian was on the road.

No details have been released on the striking vehicle.

Police shut down US-40 while they investigated.

