theft

Thieves steal ATM from West Philadelphia candy store

Police say the crooks got away in a pickup truck with writing on the side.
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves steal ATM from West Philly candy store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people stole an ATM from a shop in West Philadelphia.

The theft happened at a candy store at 60th and Delancey streets around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the crooks managed to dislodge the ATM from the store, load it onto an older model pickup truck with writing on the driver's side, and drive away.

It is not clear how much cash the machine contained.

No injuries were reported.

More top stories:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftatm
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Officials: 8 PPD employees charged for theft, fraud
$22K in diamonds swiped from jewelry store in Bucks Co.
Whitehall Twp. police investigating identity theft crime spree
50 year mystery solved: Bank teller that vanished with $215,000 ID'd
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News