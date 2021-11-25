Thieves steal ATM from West Philadelphia candy store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people stole an ATM from a shop in West Philadelphia.The theft happened at a candy store at 60th and Delancey streets around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.Police say the crooks managed to dislodge the ATM from the store, load it onto an older model pickup truck with writing on the driver's side, and drive away.It is not clear how much cash the machine contained.No injuries were reported.