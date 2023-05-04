String of attempted break-ins leave Camden County residents on edge

"Some of the videos have them looking into the windows," said local police.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a series of attempted break-ins, and the brazen burglars were caught on video.

Officials say these attempted break-ins have been happening in Haddonfield and in neighboring towns like Barrington and Haddon Heights.

Suspects are pulling on door handles in the early hours of the morning, which has neighbors worried about a possible home invasion.

"We're all like a little on edge about it," said Brittany Price of Haddonfield.

Haddonfield police are reviewing the Ring camera video as part of their investigation into a string of attempted break-ins.

Action News obtained a video from the Ring camera app which shows the masked men walking up the driveway and looking around for an entry point.

"There's been three on my street and we don't have a big street," said Price.

Investigators are looking into several incidents over the last few weeks that happened between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of the Tavistock Country Club.

"Some of the videos have them looking into the windows," said Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler. "Any residential crime at that time of the morning is concerning to us and we want to catch whoever is perpetrating these crimes."

Cutler says they're working with multiple law enforcement agencies in neighboring towns to track these suspects down.

Neighbors say they're staying vigilant.

"Be a good neighbor, be a good citizen and keep an eye on things, and if you're not sure of something it doesn't hurt to call the police. It's just the right thing to do," said Bob Gavranich of Haddonfield.

Police say they believe the same group of suspects are responsible for the recent string of break-ins.

They're working to find out who these suspects are and are urging anyone with information to contact them.