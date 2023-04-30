Philadelphia police on scene of shooting, 6-hour barricade situation in Germantown

The suspect fired shots at the police from a third-floor window once officers arrived on the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the city's Germantown section on Saturday night.

Officials say the barricade has lasted approximately six hours.

Officers first responded to the home along the 400 block of West Bringhurst Street just after 4:30 p.m.

Although details on the situation are limited, officials say they were called to the scene on reports of a man locked inside a home, armed with a gun.

Police say no one was hurt in the gunfire.

The barricade is ongoing as of approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.