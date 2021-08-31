feel good

Beloved postal worker retiring after 30 years gets neighborhood sendoff

"They're like family to me," Karen George says of the people on her route.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Neighborhood celebrates beloved postal worker retiring after 30 years

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Wilmington neighborhood bid farewell to a beloved U.S. postal worker on Monday.

Karen George is retiring after 34 years of service.

For 30 of those years, she delivered mail in the Triangle neighborhood.

"I have very good people on my route. It's been awesome. They're like family to me. I've been able to see the kids grow up," George said.

Residents threw a party to celebrate George and wish her well on her retirement. Neighbors posed for photos, a young girl handed George a gift and a young boy brought her some flowers.

In retirement, George plans to work on her house and help take care of family members.

She also says she will keep in touch with the folks on her route.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonfeel goodretirementusps
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Bent leg lifts and pulses - Today's Tip
Delco English teacher helps former student evacuate Afghanistan
Bucks County nonprofit uses therapy dogs to bring kids comfort
NJ man builds Phillies-inspired sandcastle stadium
TOP STORIES
Lightning strike kills lifeguard, injures 7 others on NJ beach
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding Wednesday into Thursday
Philly students get ready for the return of in-person learning
24-year-old shot and killed near his Germantown home: Police
Nearly 900 Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philly
How lightning can strike suddenly, even while sunny
DA: No arrests made after girl, 8, fatally shot after football game
Show More
Delco English teacher helps former student evacuate Afghanistan
Rescue and relief efforts after Ida aided by help from our area
Harper homers, Phillies beat Nats 7-4 for 4th straight win
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
California nurse with 5 children, including newborn, dies from COVID
More TOP STORIES News