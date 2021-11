Police investigate the damaged vehicle after a crash involving a bicycle in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

A bicycle is seen on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey following a crash.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver struck a bicyclist in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.It happened around midnight Friday on eastbound Route 70 at Kings Highway.The Action Cam showed the striking vehicle remain at the scene shortly after the crash. It had a damaged windshield.A bicycle could be seen lying on its side on Route 70.Authorities have not disclosed the condition of the bicyclist.No further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released at this time.