feel good

'I love making sandwiches': John's Roast Pork reopens in South Philadelphia after 6 weeks

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 crisis has been devastating to our restaurant industry. But on Tuesday, a sign of rebirth in South Philadelphia for a beloved sandwich institution.

After being closed for six weeks, John's Roast Pork opened its doors again.

Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with owner John Bucci about this emotional chance to save his family's history and his recipe for recovery.

"I love making sandwiches and I love making people happy," says Bucci.

For Bucci, it's been a long six weeks.

"I put the key in the door and I realized, I might never do this again," Bucci says. "I broke down."

Bucci is the third generation running the family business.

There are 90 years of history there.

"My grandfather opened in 1930, Domenico Bucci, and it was a wooden shack right where these tables are right here," Bucci says.

Bucci is a leukemia survivor and initially closed, worried about his own health.

To save this legacy, a Philadelphia institution, he reopened those doors.

"I've been a wreck, but I'm ready to make sandwiches," he says. "You can see my emotions."

But he had to change the way things are done: plexiglass partitions, no more walk-ups, phone-in orders only, and they call you on the intercom when your order is ready.

"It might take a little longer but we're a small business," he says. "We're not designed to be closed for six weeks. We would have had no business to come back to."

"I slept three hours last night," he says of reopening. "I'm so excited."

And so were the customers!

"To see them and yelling out the window was just was so nice," he says. "It made me feel better and I think it's going to make everyone feel better. The whole city."

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus: When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?

Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19

New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and New Jersey

Trump administration model projects daily coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 by June

Grandmother of seven, breast cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiabusinesssmall businessfoodsocietycoronavirusfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
Campaign to keep plant-based eateries open, feed the needy
Delco father celebrates after long battle with COVID-19
Schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Burning tractor trailer dangles from I-76 following deadly crash
Daytime shooting critically injures man in Kensington
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders: Police
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Show More
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Area bridges to reopen cash toll lanes
Horse rescued after falling into Chester County pool
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored virus warnings
More TOP STORIES News